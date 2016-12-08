In Africa, British spies target allied leaders, executives, and telcoms engineers
Le Monde has published a new collection of documents from the whistleblower Edward Snowden, showing that the British spy agency GCHQ targeted the leaders of allied countries in Africa, as well as business executives and employees of telecommunications companies, whose accounts were a means to gaining access to communications infrastructure across the continent. Beyond France, the disclosures highlight the U.K.'s extensive spying operations across Africa.
