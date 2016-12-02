For African leaders, Fidel Castro was a comrade in arms

South African President Nelson Mandela greets Cuban leader Fidel Castro as he arrives for the opening of the 12th Non-Aligned Movement summit in Durban on September 2, 1998 Castro speaks with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, during the non-aligned countries summit, on September 4, 1986 in Harare, Zimbabwe Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo is greeted by Castro at the Plaza de la Revolucion in Havana, April 10, 2000 Castro receiving Angola's Jose Eduardo Dos Santos at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana on 16th December 1988 More than a dozen presidents and prime ministers from around the world will be present to bid Fidel Castro goodbye Many of Africa's leaders are turning up for Fidel Castro's funeral in what reads like a who's who of the continent's longest-serving presidents.

