Cuba's campaign of terror in Angola: ...

Cuba's campaign of terror in Angola: Fidel Castro's colonial massacre

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Babalu Blog

In October 1977, Civil Rights hero and former Martin Luther King aid Bayard Rustin wrote an 11-page condemnation of Fidel Castro's war in Angola for Commentary magazine, titled "Africa, Soviet Imperialism & the Retreat of American Power."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Babalu Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,650

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC