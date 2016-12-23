.com | Angola declares end to deadly yellow fever epidemic
Angola on Friday declared the end of a yellow fever outbreak that killed at least 400 people, after an emergency United Nations vaccination campaign covering 25 million people. The outbreak erupted in December last year in the slums of the capital Luanda, spreading to 16 of Angola's 18 provinces and into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.
