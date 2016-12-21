Cherkizovo ships first batch of chicken meat to Angola
Cherkizovo Group has shipped the first batch of chicken meat to Angola, the company informed. The first batch was shipped from Novorossiysk to the port of Luanda on situated on the Atlantic coast of Africa.
