Angola's longtime President Dos Santos to stand down in 2017

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has ruled for 37 years, will stand down before next year's general election, state radio said Friday citing sources in the ruling MPLA party. The autocratic Dos Santos, 74, became president in 1979, making him Africa's second-longest serving leader -- one month short of Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.