Angola's longtime President Dos Santos to stand down in 2017
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has ruled for 37 years, will stand down before next year's general election, state radio said Friday citing sources in the ruling MPLA party. The autocratic Dos Santos, 74, became president in 1979, making him Africa's second-longest serving leader -- one month short of Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
