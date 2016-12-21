Angola's longtime President Dos Santo...

Angola's longtime President Dos Santos to stand down in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Yahoo!

Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has ruled for 37 years, will stand down before next year's general election, state radio said Friday citing sources in the ruling MPLA party. The autocratic Dos Santos, 74, became president in 1979, making him Africa's second-longest serving leader -- one month short of Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reality check Oct '16 naman 8
News WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Shevon Drake 1
News Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15) Oct '15 edmunds advert 1
News Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14) Jan '15 herps 4
News Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13) Dec '14 solidarity 27
Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14) Dec '14 Herbalist Maji Maji 1
News No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13) Nov '14 Henu 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,600

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC