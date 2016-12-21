Angola's Dos Santos will not stand for re-election in 2017 - party document
Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979 and is one of Africa's longest-ruling leaders, will not stand for re-election at national polls due to be held next year, a ruling party document showed on Friday. File photo - Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos shows off his inked finger to photographers after casting his vote during national elections in the capital Luanda, August 31, 2012.
