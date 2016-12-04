Angolan autocrat dos Santos to step down after 40 years in power
Angolans endured a bloody civil war and extreme poverty as for nearly 40 years power rested solely in the hands of autocratic President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. State radio's announcement on Friday that he will stand down next year appears to be the beginning of the end of one of Africa's longest reigns, and could open a new chapter for a country largely closed off to the outside world.
