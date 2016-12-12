Angola ruling party silent over presi...

Angola ruling party silent over presidential successor

Sunday Dec 11

Angola's ruling party on Saturday launched its campaign for next year's general elections -- but without long-time President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos whose successor is still awaiting his public blessing. Angola does not directly elect its president, with the leader of the party that does best in the polls automatically becoming head of state.

