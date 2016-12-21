Angola: Luanda Province Motorway Gains Cuban Revolution Leader's Name

The Cabolombo/Viana/Cacuaco motorway, located in Luanda Province, last Saturday was given the official name of Comandante em Chefe da Revoluo Cubana Fidel de Castro Ruz, who passed away last November 25, in Havana, victim of an illness. The official naming ceremony was chaired by the minister of State and head of the Security Office of the Head of State, Manuel Hlder Viera Dias, who unveiled the plaque with the name, in the presence of the Cuban community residing in Angola, including that country's ambassador, Gisela Garcia Ribeiro.

