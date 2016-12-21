Angola: Govt's Christmas Message to P...

Angola: Govt's Christmas Message to Pesky Journalists

On the eve of the Christmas celebrations in Angola, one of its most prominent human rights defenders, the investigative journalist and anti-corruption activist Rafael Marques de Morais, received an unexpected greeting: a summons to present himself at the Interior Ministry's Criminal Investigation Services for interrogation about an alleged "insult" against the country's Attorney General. The "insult", an alleged slander, related to the publication of evidence showing that business dealings by General Joo Maria Moreira de Sousa, Angola's Attorney General, were contravening both the constitution and the law.

