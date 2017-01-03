Angola declares end to world's worst yellow fever epidemic in decades
Angola declared the end of the world's worst yellow fever epidemic in a generation on Friday after a U.N.-backed vaccination campaign of 25 million people that resulted in no new cases in six months. The outbreak began a year ago in a slum in the capital, Luanda, before spreading throughout Angola, a war-scarred southeast African nation, and into neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.
