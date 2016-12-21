Angola: Cabinda Governor Pleased With Awarding Airport Works
The governor of the northern Cabinda province, Aldina Matilde Catembo, on Thursday expressed her satisfaction with the awarding of the works to expand and modernise the local "Mambo Caf" airport. Speaking at the consignment act, the official said it is a project that will boost the emergence of others that will help developing and strengthening local business, especially those in the tourism and hotels sectors.
