Angola: Cabinda Governor Pleased With Awarding Airport Works

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: AllAfrica.com

The governor of the northern Cabinda province, Aldina Matilde Catembo, on Thursday expressed her satisfaction with the awarding of the works to expand and modernise the local "Mambo Caf" airport. Speaking at the consignment act, the official said it is a project that will boost the emergence of others that will help developing and strengthening local business, especially those in the tourism and hotels sectors.

Chicago, IL


Comments made yesterday: 27,407 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,593

