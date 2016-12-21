Angola awaits successor to long-ruling leader Dos Santos
Angola is expected to formally announce the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos' controversial 37-year rule Saturday, and name a successor to lead the ailing African oil-producing country. News of the veteran leader's impending retirement, announced on state radio on December 2, has made front page news in Angolan newspapers all week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reality check
|Oct '16
|naman
|8
|WHO weighs emergency measures for yellow fever ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Shevon Drake
|1
|Angola: Millennium and Atlantic Banks Create Ne... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|edmunds advert
|1
|Rights Group: Freedom of Expression Being Crush... (Nov '14)
|Jan '15
|herps
|4
|Angola bans Islam, will demolish all mosques (Nov '13)
|Dec '14
|solidarity
|27
|Lost Lover African Herbalist +27724148983 (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Herbalist Maji Maji
|1
|No, Angola Has Not 'Banned Islam'. It's a Littl... (Nov '13)
|Nov '14
|Henu
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC