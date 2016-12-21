Angola awaits successor to long-rulin...

Angola awaits successor to long-ruling leader Dos Santos

Thursday Dec 8

Angola is expected to formally announce the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos' controversial 37-year rule Saturday, and name a successor to lead the ailing African oil-producing country. News of the veteran leader's impending retirement, announced on state radio on December 2, has made front page news in Angolan newspapers all week.

Chicago, IL

