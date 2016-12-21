BRIEF-Twitter says Moments is rolling...

BRIEF-Twitter says Moments is rolling out on mobile starting Wednesday

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Reuters

LUANDA, Nov 30 Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent, it said on Wednesday, saying a slowdown in headline inflation was one reason for the decision.

Chicago, IL

