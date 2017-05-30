Former FC Barcelona president arrested on money laundering charges
Madrid, May 23 - Former FC Barcelona President Sandro Rosell was on Tuesday arrested as part of a Civil Guard anti-fraud operation, the Spanish press reports. Rosell, who was Barcelona president between July 2010 and January 2014, before being forced to resign over irregularities in the signing of Brazilian striker Neymar, has been arrested along with four other people in a police operation named 'Rimet', reports Xinhua news agency.
