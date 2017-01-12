Vuelta a Espana 2017 set to introduce...

Vuelta a Espana 2017 set to introduce more high-mountain summit finishes

Nairo Quintana, Gianluca Brambila and Alberto Contador on the attack during stage 15 of the Vuelta a Espana, an attack that would secure Quintana overall victory The Vuelta a Espaa 2017 route is expected to feature nine summit finishes - one less than in 2016 - but an increased number of longer final ascents through the high mountains of Andaluca, Cantabria and Asturias, making it even more of a race for the out-and-out climbers. Although the route is not due to be officially released in full until this Thursday evening, the long wait for the Vuelta presentation has seen much of it emerge beforehand.

