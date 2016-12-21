Sri Lanka establishes diplomatic rela...

Sri Lanka establishes diplomatic relations with the Principality of Andorra

Dec 08, Colombo:

Dec 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka and the Principality of Andorra have formally established diplomatic relations following the signing of the Joint Communique on 30th November 2016. Establishing bilateral diplomatic relations will enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

