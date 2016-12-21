Sri Lanka establishes diplomatic relations with the Principality of Andorra
Dec 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka and the Principality of Andorra have formally established diplomatic relations following the signing of the Joint Communique on 30th November 2016. Establishing bilateral diplomatic relations will enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|...FARMER..is..GOD..not... (Aug '13)
|Jun '14
|PAUL SHYKORA arts...
|5
|...Love You's... (Jan '13)
|Feb '14
|PAUL SHYKORA arts
|2
|supplants for hair loss get solution wit... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|drmusaali2
|1
|voodoo/ powers (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|chinedu peter
|1
|Andorra Recognises Kosovo (Jun '11)
|Oct '13
|Servoslaves
|5
|loan offer at low interest rate of 3% (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|aspire loan firm
|1
|we offer loan at low interest rate of 3% (Oct '13)
|Oct '13
|tommy rooney loan...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC