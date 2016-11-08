Yucatan News: Quintet, Climate and Cruises

Yucatan Classical Quintet to Perform in Andorra la Vella In case you didn't know, Andorra la Vella is a tiny country wedged between Spain and France. Our Classical Quintet will perform there through a cultural exchange program developed by the Union of Ibero-American Capital Cities , an association of thirty Ibero-American cities in Spain, Latin America and Andorra.

