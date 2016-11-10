Listing Duplicate Values by Group

Listing Duplicate Values by Group

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 10, 2016 Read more: Database Journal

Without question, one of the most common tasks performed by Database Administrators is identifying and weeding out duplicate values in tables. The trouble is, what constitutes a duplicate is not universal across datasets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Database Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
...FARMER..is..GOD..not... (Aug '13) Jun '14 PAUL SHYKORA arts... 5
...Love You's... (Jan '13) Feb '14 PAUL SHYKORA arts 2
supplants for hair loss get solution wit... (Dec '13) Dec '13 drmusaali2 1
voodoo/ powers (Nov '13) Nov '13 chinedu peter 1
News Andorra Recognises Kosovo (Jun '11) Oct '13 Servoslaves 5
loan offer at low interest rate of 3% (Oct '13) Oct '13 aspire loan firm 1
we offer loan at low interest rate of 3% (Oct '13) Oct '13 tommy rooney loan... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,482

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC