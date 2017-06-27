Thank You For Your Service: Kiwi acto...

Thank You For Your Service: Kiwi actor Beulah Koale set to make his Hollywood debut

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Thank You For Your Service is a drama that looks at how Post Traumatic Stress Disorder affects American servicemen and women returning home from war. Starring Whiplash 's Miles Teller, comedienne Amy Schumer and The Magnificent Seven' s Haley Bennett, the movie sees the mid-20s, former Shortland St actor play Solo, an American Samoan soldier who feels that military had made his life better.

Chicago, IL

