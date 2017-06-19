Spelling Bee announcer Paul Loeffler calls Fresno girla s performance a extraordinarya
Paul Loeffler, far right, celebrates with Ananya Vinay, who is at center behind her brother in the yellow shirt, after she won the 2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Ananya's parents are next to her, and other friends join in.
