Metso announces tender offer results
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS , ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Nordea Bank AB has today announced the results of its invitation to holders of the outstanding 400,000,000 2.750 per cent notes due October 4, 2019 issued by Metso Corporation , to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated May 30, 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC