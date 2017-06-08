Metso announces tender offer results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS , ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Nordea Bank AB has today announced the results of its invitation to holders of the outstanding 400,000,000 2.750 per cent notes due October 4, 2019 issued by Metso Corporation , to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated May 30, 2017 .

