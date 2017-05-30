Matson Increases Its South Pacific Express Service
Matson said it it will increase the frequency of its South Pacific Express service to Samoa and American Samoa from 28 days to 14 days. The service provides transits from Hawai'i and the U.S. West Coast to the Samoas: 12 days from Long Beach and 5.5 days from Honolulu to Pago Pago, with an extra day to Apia.
