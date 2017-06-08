Lifeliners host Asian American Pacifi...

Lifeliners host Asian American Pacific Islander observance at Fort Campbell

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Clarksville Online

Soldiers throughout the installation gathered at Wilson Theater, here, May 31st, to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month hosted by 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. The observance featured martial arts performances by the Harris Holt Martial Arts Academy, culture performances by Hui Hawaii O Tenesi Hawaiian Civic Club Dance Group, the Samoan Congregation of Fort Campbell, and the 101st Screaming Eagle Dance Group, as well as Asian and Pacific Islander food samples provided by the Austin Peay State University Culinary Team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC