Lifeliners host Asian American Pacific Islander observance at Fort Campbell
Soldiers throughout the installation gathered at Wilson Theater, here, May 31st, to celebrate Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month hosted by 101st Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. The observance featured martial arts performances by the Harris Holt Martial Arts Academy, culture performances by Hui Hawaii O Tenesi Hawaiian Civic Club Dance Group, the Samoan Congregation of Fort Campbell, and the 101st Screaming Eagle Dance Group, as well as Asian and Pacific Islander food samples provided by the Austin Peay State University Culinary Team.
