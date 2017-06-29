Kilili: $658,692 for Marianas energy projects
Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan congratulated Northern Marianas College and the Commonwealth government for successfully competing for two energy grants from the Department of the Interior worth $658,692. Interior announced the awards this week.
