Kids in the kitchen classes scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday
A cooking class for kids is being hosted by the Chandler Adventist Fellowship at the Chandler Community Center, 811B Highway 31 East, Chandler. Professional chef, Sualua Tupolo, will be giving a free cooking class for anyone from 8 to 12 years old from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
