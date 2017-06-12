Kids in the kitchen classes scheduled...

Kids in the kitchen classes scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday

A cooking class for kids is being hosted by the Chandler Adventist Fellowship at the Chandler Community Center, 811B Highway 31 East, Chandler. Professional chef, Sualua Tupolo, will be giving a free cooking class for anyone from 8 to 12 years old from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

