Interior releases $7.8 million in remaining FY2017 funding

This week the Office of Insular Affairs released $7.8 million remaining in grant assistance for fiscal year 2017 to the American Samoa Government through the Office of Insular Affairs' Operations Grant Program. These funds are what remained of the annual $22.75 million needed to support the daily operations of the American Samoa Government, the LBJ Tropical Medical Center, the American Samoa Community College, and the High Court of American Samoa.

