Interior releases $7.8 million in remaining FY2017 funding
This week the Office of Insular Affairs released $7.8 million remaining in grant assistance for fiscal year 2017 to the American Samoa Government through the Office of Insular Affairs' Operations Grant Program. These funds are what remained of the annual $22.75 million needed to support the daily operations of the American Samoa Government, the LBJ Tropical Medical Center, the American Samoa Community College, and the High Court of American Samoa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
