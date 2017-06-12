Interior Department releases $7.8M to help American Samoa
The U.S. Department of Interior has released the remaining $7.8 million in operational funds to support the daily operations of the American Samoa government, the LBJ Tropical Medical Center, the American Samoa Community College and the High Court of American Samoa. The Interior Department said the money is what remained of $22.75 million released by the Office of Insular Affairs in the current fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC