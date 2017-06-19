FirstNet, AT&T Hand Over Network Plans to States
The plans were distributed three months ahead of schedule on Monday via FirstNet's online portal for review and approval by state officials. Specs for three of the 54 territories - including Guam and American Samoa - remain outstanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wireless Week.
