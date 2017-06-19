Bills Introduced To Increase FLSA Min...

Bills Introduced To Increase FLSA Minimum Wage

Legislation has been introduced in the U.S. Senate and in the U.S. House of Representatives that would increase the federal Fair Labor Standards Act's minimum wage from today's $7.25 an hour to $9.25 an hour immediately, and then to $15 an hour in seven, annual steps. Increases in the rate would thereafter be pegged to the median hourly wage of all employees as determined by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

