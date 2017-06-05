All ASG budgets cut by 10% for 2018
With major challenges impacting American Samoa Government's revenue collection, ASG cabinet directors have been informed that their new fiscal year 2018 budget threshold is set at 90% of the FY 2017 budget, according to the Office of Program Planning and Budget director Catherine D. Saelua's June 5 FY 2018 budget call letter. ASG's approved FY 2017 budget totaled $380.48 million, but the current fiscal year, which ends Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Samoa News.
