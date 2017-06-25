After Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis, Worr...

After Puerto Rico's Debt Crisis, Worries Shift to Virgin Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The New York Times

The United States Virgin Islands is best known for its powdery beaches and turquoise bays, a constant draw for the tourists who frequent this tiny American territory. Yet away from the beaches the mood is ominous, as government officials scramble to stave off the same kind of fiscal collapse that has already engulfed its neighbor Puerto Rico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,123,285

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC