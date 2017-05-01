No decrease in DOI funding for remaining FY 2017, says Amata
Good news from Washington, DC, yesterday, Monday, May 1, 2017 - Congresswoman Aumua Amata says with the bipartisan budget agreement reached over the weekend for the remainder of the fiscal year, "There's no decrease in Interior funding for American Samoa which includes the hospital, community college, and local government operations." Amata said, "A number of constituents have contacted me in the last few months to express their concern regarding federal funding cutbacks for American Samoa.
