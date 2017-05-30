Cal adds Siulagisipai Fuimaono to 201...

Cal adds Siulagisipai Fuimaono to 2017 recruiting class

The California Golden Bears continue to stack up on defensive line bodies up front, and they get an additional talent for next year's class. Meet Siulagisipai Fuimaono, a defensive linemen who joins the 2017 recruiting cycle and will be with the team this fall.

Chicago, IL

