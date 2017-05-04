ASCC awards Spring 2017 in-house scho...

ASCC awards Spring 2017 in-house scholarships

The Division of Student Services at the American Samoa Community College has announced the recipients for the spring 2017 semester of the College's Saili le Atamai scholarship, sponsored by the Student Government Association . In addition to recognizing outstanding academic performance, the scholarship also offers support to individuals who do not qualify for the federal PELL Grant or other financial aid resources available to most college students in the Territory.

