Veterans troubled over newly tapped d...

Veterans troubled over newly tapped director of Hawaii VA health system

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: West Hawaii Today

Hawaii veterans aren't worried about new Director of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Jennifer Gutowski's ability to fix whatever problems may already exist inside the system. "When it was announced she was coming over here to head the Hawaiian VA, none of us were happy about that because she's got such a bad record," said Bill Flynn, chaplain at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12122 in Kona and also the post's unofficial service officer for the past two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,423,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC