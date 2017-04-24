UL Professor to head expedition throu...

UL Professor to head expedition through the Pacific's uncharted waters

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

UL Biology professor Dr. Scott France will direct a three-week expedition to document what lies beneath the surface of a remote section of the Pacific Ocean. France will travel some 2,550 nautical miles from Hawaii to American Samoa where he will explore geological formations and ecosystems.

