Soldiers' bodies to be brought home a...

Soldiers' bodies to be brought home after change in Government's repatriation policy

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Families of New Zealand military personnel buried overseas will be offered the chance to repatriate their loved ones, after the Government changed its policy in the face of pressure from families and the RSA. Veterans' Affairs Minister David Bennett said the decision will cover New Zealand soldiers buried overseas between 1955 and 1971 in Singapore and Malaysia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC