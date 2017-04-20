Soldiers' bodies to be brought home after change in Government's repatriation policy
Families of New Zealand military personnel buried overseas will be offered the chance to repatriate their loved ones, after the Government changed its policy in the face of pressure from families and the RSA. Veterans' Affairs Minister David Bennett said the decision will cover New Zealand soldiers buried overseas between 1955 and 1971 in Singapore and Malaysia.
