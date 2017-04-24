Sen Wil Castro: No conflict of intere...

Sen Wil Castro: No conflict of interest regarding trip to American Samoa

Senator Wil Castro says there was no conflict of interest or ethical violation regarding his February trip to American Samoa. Castro said he went at the invitation of the Pacific Island Regional Planning Body regarding an ocean policy and planning initiative.

