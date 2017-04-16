Round trip for travel to Malaysia fro...

Round trip for travel to Malaysia from late summer to early fall for just $470 on ANA

19 hrs ago

Bragging rights usually come with a cost, but not with this $470 fare on All Nippon Airways, a.k.a. ANA, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital. The round-trip fare from LAX is subject to availability and includes all taxes and fees.

Chicago, IL

