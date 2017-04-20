RCRA Update: New Hazardous Waste Generator Rule Goes Into Effect in May 2017

EPA's final Hazardous Waste Generator Improvements Rule , which goes into effect on May 30, 2017, contains approximately 60 revisions to the hazardous waste generator regulatory program. The revisions focus on improving efficiency, and compliance for hazardous waste generators - which is quite appropriate given EPA's estimated hazardous waste non-compliance rate of 20 to 30 percent.

