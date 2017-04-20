Ms Eden Brown crowned the new 2017-18...

Ms Eden Brown crowned the new 2017-18 Miss SOFIAS

7 hrs ago Read more: Samoa News

Friday night the Society of Fafafine in American Samoa held their 34th annual Miss SOFIAS pageant at the Gov. H. Rex Lee Auditorium in Utulei. This year's winner, Ms Eden Brown, will go on to become an ambassador of the society, promoting a culture of love, respect and organizing future charities and outreaches.

