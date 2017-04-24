Jeff Sessions' Hawaii Comment Was a T...

Jeff Sessions' Hawaii Comment Was a Throwback to American Imperialism

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Time

Jeff Sessions, attorney general, removes his glasses during a White House briefing in Washington on March 27, 2017. Some 200 jurisdictions have refused to honor federal requests to evict undocumented immigrants and the nation is less safe when jurisdictions fail to carry out deportations, Sessions said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16) Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC