Jeff Sessions' Hawaii Comment Was a Throwback to American Imperialism
Jeff Sessions, attorney general, removes his glasses during a White House briefing in Washington on March 27, 2017. Some 200 jurisdictions have refused to honor federal requests to evict undocumented immigrants and the nation is less safe when jurisdictions fail to carry out deportations, Sessions said.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
