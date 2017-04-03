Incredible moment a shrimp squares off with a dragonfish

Researchers with the NOAA's Okeanos Explorer captured the remarkable moment the shrimp and fish engaged in a 'fierce battle,' which ended with the crustacean impaling and eating its foe while it was still alive. In riveting footage of the event, set to an energetic battle tune, researchers can be heard describing 'the horror' as the shrimp picks at its prey, even ripping another fish from the belly of the dragonfish while it tries to wriggle away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.