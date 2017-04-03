Incredible moment a shrimp squares of...

Incredible moment a shrimp squares off with a dragonfish

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Researchers with the NOAA's Okeanos Explorer captured the remarkable moment the shrimp and fish engaged in a 'fierce battle,' which ended with the crustacean impaling and eating its foe while it was still alive. In riveting footage of the event, set to an energetic battle tune, researchers can be heard describing 'the horror' as the shrimp picks at its prey, even ripping another fish from the belly of the dragonfish while it tries to wriggle away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta... Nov '16 tjpratt 1
News Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel... Nov '16 Solarman 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 steve 1
News Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... Oct '16 WeTheSheeple 1
News Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,492 • Total comments across all topics: 280,048,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC