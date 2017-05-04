From FIFA to the NFL: Raiders select Shalom Luani out of WSU - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST
Shalom Luani's gamble when he gave up a promising soccer career to pursue his NFL dreams paid off on Saturday when the Oakland Raiders picked him in the seventh round of the NFL draft, making him the 221st overall selection. Safety was not considered a primary need for the Raiders heading into the draft, and Luani will have to compete with second-round selection Obi Melifonwu, unless the team moves the University of Connecticut safety to linebacker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC