From FIFA to the NFL: Raiders select Shalom Luani out of WSU - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST

Shalom Luani's gamble when he gave up a promising soccer career to pursue his NFL dreams paid off on Saturday when the Oakland Raiders picked him in the seventh round of the NFL draft, making him the 221st overall selection. Safety was not considered a primary need for the Raiders heading into the draft, and Luani will have to compete with second-round selection Obi Melifonwu, unless the team moves the University of Connecticut safety to linebacker.

Chicago, IL

