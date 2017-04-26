Flying foxes, pawpaws, and Scott Brown
Turns out, former Massachusetts senator Scott Brown is in line to become ambassador not only to New Zealand but also to Samoa. First thing to know: Samoa and American Samoa - both part of a chain of islands in the South Pacific once known as the Navigator Islands - are two completely different places.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|Community leaders urge WSU officials to reinsta...
|Nov '16
|tjpratt
|1
|Tesla flips switch to power U.S. island entirel...
|Nov '16
|Solarman
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|steve
|1
|Weight survey for Pago Pago fliers prompts airl... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|WeTheSheeple
|1
|Americans Overseas Need to Take Steps Now to Vote (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
