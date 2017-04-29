Bankoh volunteers teach kids to save

Bankoh volunteers teach kids to save

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

More than 5,000 students in 48 schools and locations throughout Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Saipan and Palau received lessons Wednesday on the importance of saving from Bank of Hawaii as part of the 2017 American Bankers Association Teach Children to Save Day program.

Chicago, IL

