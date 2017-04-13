Appellate brief filed in territories' voting rights case
Plaintiffs from Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico filed their opening brief before the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals challenging what they say are discriminatory overseas voting laws. They contend that where you live should not impact your right to vote for President.
