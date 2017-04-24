Anglicans attend Synod opening service
Update: 1:19PM LEADING Anglicans from Tonga, Samoa, American Samoa, New Zealand and Fiji gathered in numbers this morning at the Holy Trinity Cathedral for the Synod opening service. The leader of the Anglican Church in the Diocese of Polynesia, Archbishop Winston Halapua, said that this year's synod was the culmination of a journey that he started in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
